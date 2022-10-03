Cintas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Shares of CTAS opened at $388.19 on Monday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $72,341,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

