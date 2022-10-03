FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $38.54 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 793,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 592,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

