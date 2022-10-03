FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Lowered by Cormark

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on STC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
