Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Boosted by Zacks Research

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $143.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

