Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

