National Bankshares Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.64. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.