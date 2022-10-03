Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $61.73

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,304 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

