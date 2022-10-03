Analyzing ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 2 3 2 0 2.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ITV and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

ITV currently has a consensus price target of $76.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,105.45%. Given ITV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ITV is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITV and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $3.57 billion 0.72 $365.94 million N/A N/A Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.19 -$48.72 million ($0.76) -0.45

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Troika Media Group -33.24% -194.14% -37.14%

Summary

ITV beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, and formats and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

