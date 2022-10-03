Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UMGNF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

