Comparing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Western Copper and Gold and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75% Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -42.33 Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64

Western Copper and Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

