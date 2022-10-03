CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $17.26 million 1.45 -$117.68 million ($3.32) -0.27 CVRx $13.04 million 14.72 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -5.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.6% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -562.64% -91.04% -54.98% CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00 CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.06%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CVRx

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.