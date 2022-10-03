Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $196.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

