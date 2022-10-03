Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$14.33

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.29.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.7899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Insiders sold 133,543 shares of company stock worth $1,439,334 in the last quarter.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.