Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $2.60

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTX. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Aptinyx Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

