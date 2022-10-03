Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT at $24.20

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.54.
Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
