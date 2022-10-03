Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT at $24.20

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.54.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,098 shares of company stock worth $76,648 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

