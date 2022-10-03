Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $2.60

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTX. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

APTX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx



Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Stories

