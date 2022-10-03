Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $130.67

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Clorox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.