Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $130.67

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
