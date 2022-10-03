Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $50.58

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

