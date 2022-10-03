Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $33.41

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

