Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $31.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,649 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

