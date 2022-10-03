WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $102.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.