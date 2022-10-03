The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $130.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

