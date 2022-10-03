Analysts Set EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT at $81.25

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQGPF. Scotiabank cut their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

