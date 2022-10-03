American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.53.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

