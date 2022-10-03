Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $49.01

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.01.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
