Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $49.01

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

