Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $174.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.