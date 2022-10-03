Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $83.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Coupa Software Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,165 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

