Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $83.26 Average PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,165 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Coupa Software Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

