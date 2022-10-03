AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $161.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoNation Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in AutoNation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AutoNation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1,758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $101.87 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

