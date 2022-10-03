Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $268.00

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

