Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $268.00

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,410,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

