Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

