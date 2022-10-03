Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

