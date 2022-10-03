Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 964.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 153,764 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 945.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 116,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.