FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.90.

FMC stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

