StockNews.com Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
RPT Realty stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in RPT Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
