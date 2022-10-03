Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Drops By 11.5%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $139.34 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

