Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $23.24 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

