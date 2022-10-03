Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.8 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

