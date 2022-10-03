StockNews.com Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.