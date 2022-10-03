Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after buying an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after buying an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

