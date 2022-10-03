Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Drops By 7.0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.76. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.