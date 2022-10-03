Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Drops By 7.0%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
