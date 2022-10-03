Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADES stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.