Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

