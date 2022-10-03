ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACNB Trading Down 2.3 %

ACNB stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.