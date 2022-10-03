Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Expands By 18.0%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

About Arch Capital Group

ACGLN stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

