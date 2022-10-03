Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Adagene has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

About Adagene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.