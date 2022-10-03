Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Expands By 9.4%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACIW opened at $0.15 on Monday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

