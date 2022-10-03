Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

ABCM opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abcam by 14.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 19.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

