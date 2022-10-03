Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Decreases By 5.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.1 %

ACMR stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

